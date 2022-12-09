Volunteers sought for Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive

Volunteers are being sought to ring the bell for this season’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. Monies raised in the county, stay in the county to help with the needs of individuals and families.

If someone is interested in volunteering to ring, contact Ron Wheeland at (607) 687-2733 to set up a day and time to ring. You can volunteer at Price Chopper or Grand Union in Owego, inside the foyer, stay warmer and pay it forward with your volunteer time.