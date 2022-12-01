Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 21, 2022, property located at 1183 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Mark McDonough By Atty. in Fact to John Avery Jr. for $171,277.

On Nov. 21, 2022, property located at 21 Crestwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Richard Ciprioni to Eron George for $250,000.

On Nov. 21, 2022, property located at 19 Sunnyside Dr., Village of Owego, from First Grantor: Robert Westkaemper As Atty. in Fact to Xie Chuning for $175,000.

On Nov. 21, 2022, property located at 14 Circle Dr., Town of Barton, from the Estate of Mary Bowen to Amy Eiklor for $60,000.

On Nov. 21, 2022, property located at 10679 St. Rte. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Matthew Sherwood to Joseph Kral Jr. for $160,000.

On Nov. 22, 2022, property located at 271 Prospect Valley Rd., Town of Candor, from Lucy Norris By Atty. in Fact and Phyllis Townsend As Atty. in Fact to Sabrina Swansbrough for $40,000.

On Nov. 22, 2022, property located at 98 Main St., Village of Candor, from Shannon Sweeney to Sean Vickroy for $146,000.

On Nov. 22, 2022, property located at Route 79, Town of Richford, from Matthew Mix to Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc. for $12,500.

On Nov. 22, 2022, property located at 136 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Peter and Gloria Ward to Jada Corning LLC for $285,000.

On Nov. 23, 2022, property located at 56 Dewey Rd., Town of Candor, from Estate of Elizabeth Bertsch to Christopher Eaton for $350,000.