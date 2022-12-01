Lights On The River Community Christmas Party at Owego Elks Lodge

The Owego Elks Lodge announced they will host their second annual Community Christmas Party on Dec. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m., and during Owego’s Lights on the River event, taking place in downtown Owego.

The Lodge mansion and ballroom will be decked with Christmas spirit, sounds, and cheer all evening long. The community is invited to attend and share in this festive event.

The Lodge has received good intelligence that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance. Bring the kids to visit with them and take pictures. They will be serving hot cocoa and popcorn to kids of all ages. A bake sale with goodies of all sorts will help you to satisfy your sweet tooth. And Smokey Legends BBQ will be on site for you to purchase their legendary smoked dinners and sides.

The evening will include with entertainment and lots of Christmas cheer. DJ Rick Uhl will be playing everyone’s holiday and dance favorites. Join in by sharing a dance on the floor or take a seat and enjoy the sounds. Try your luck at their Basket Bundle Raffle table full of holiday delights, gifts and gift cards, or take a chance at the 50/50.

Fireworks on the river begin around 8 p.m. You can get a good view of the spectacle from the front lawn or porch at the Lodge, and while, DJ Rick plans on spinning Christmas tunes during the sight.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in the village of Owego. Please enter the party from the French door entrance located on Church Street. The ballroom will be toasty and cozy, ready for you and your family to warm up if the night is chilly. So, plan to stop in the Lodge during your evening at Lights On The River on Friday.

If you would like more information regarding this event, you can call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039 and leave a message. You may also contact them via Facebook Messenger @OwegoElks.