Owego man found guilty of supplying drugs to Valley dealer

An Owego man who was charged earlier this year for bringing drugs to a dealer at a Sayre hotel was found guilty this week following a criminal trial before a jury, according to Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James R. Nasatka.

Specifically, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver it, explained Nasatka. Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy to deliver over 50 grams of methamphetamine and over 10 grams of fentanyl. Those charges stem from a large quantity of both being found on a co-defendant when Vo and the codefendant were apprehended by the Sayre Borough Police Department for bringing the drugs to a hotel in Sayre while the police were at the hotel serving a search warrant on the intended recipient of the drugs, he added.

The verdict follows an investigation that occurred at the establishment on Jan. 5 stemming from a search warrant police served at a room at the hotel, Nasatka said. When they executed the search warrant they learned that Vo, the supplier, and another person were on their way with more drugs.

“Within a short time Vo and a co-defendant arrived at the hotel and were detained by police,” Nasatka said.

After a brief detention, Vo was released and left the hotel without the vehicle that the pair had arrived in. The female co-defendant was taken into custody for possession of a small amount of methamphetamine on her person. However, the female was later discovered to be concealing a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl in her pants, which she would later confirm that Vo had originally possessed, but gave to her to hide upon arriving at the hotel and seeing police.

Inside the car officers found a leather satchel that belonged to Vo, according to the original criminal complaint issued by police. Inside the satchel, officers discovered three casino rewards cards belonging to Vo, approximately 27 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of powdered cocaine and $764 in U.S. currency, police said.

Nasatka noted that the jury also found Vo guilty of the lesser offense of possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor. The jury acquitted Vo of criminal use of a communication facility, which is a third-degree felony.

Following the verdict Vo’s bail was increased to $500,000. Sentencing will be held on Jan. 12.