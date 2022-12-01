Silver & Gold; A group exhibition to celebrate Tioga Arts Council’s 50th Anniversary

Silver & Gold; A group exhibition to celebrate Tioga Arts Council’s 50th AnniversaryJames Malenda’s "Migration Necklace". Visit http://malendamonumetal.com/. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert December 1, 2022

The Tioga Arts Council recently announced their December 2022 exhibition, “Silver & Gold: A Group Exhibition to Celebrate Tioga Arts Council’s 50th Anniversary”. 

Silver & Gold; A group exhibition to celebrate Tioga Arts Council’s 50th AnniversaryIn honor of their 50th Anniversary, Silver & Gold will be the TAC’s capstone exhibition of art that exemplifies the color and vibrancy of the hues silver and gold. Accepted works included approximately 50% of the colors of either silver, gold, or both. 

Silver & Gold; A group exhibition to celebrate Tioga Arts Council’s 50th Anniversary

Mary Mack’s “Golden Hour”. Provided photo.

The show opens during Lights on the River, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 179 Front St. in Owego, and in the Main Gallery. After opening night, the exhibit will be open until Dec. 23 on Wednesday and Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

Silver & Gold; A group exhibition to celebrate Tioga Arts Council’s 50th Anniversary

Carrie D. Tornatore’s “Marigold Weeps for the Flight of Goldfinches”. Provided photo.

To learn more about the Tioga Arts Council, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or find them on Facebook @tiogaarts.council.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Silver & Gold; A group exhibition to celebrate Tioga Arts Council’s 50th Anniversary"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*