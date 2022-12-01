The Tioga Arts Council recently announced their December 2022 exhibition, “Silver & Gold: A Group Exhibition to Celebrate Tioga Arts Council’s 50th Anniversary”.

In honor of their 50th Anniversary, Silver & Gold will be the TAC’s capstone exhibition of art that exemplifies the color and vibrancy of the hues silver and gold. Accepted works included approximately 50% of the colors of either silver, gold, or both.

The show opens during Lights on the River, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 179 Front St. in Owego, and in the Main Gallery. After opening night, the exhibit will be open until Dec. 23 on Wednesday and Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

To learn more about the Tioga Arts Council, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or find them on Facebook @tiogaarts.council.