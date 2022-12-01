Family Fun Days taking place at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center

Family Fun Days will be held at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 17. The Family Fun Days run from 1-2 p.m. at the Center, located at 748 Route 38 in Owego.

Families will be able to play on the equipment, jump in the foam block pit, and play in the inflatables. You do not need to be a member to participate and the cost is $15 per family.

For more information on the Family Fun Days or any other programs offered at the Center, call the office at (607) 687-2458 or send an email to Owegogymnastics.Lynn@gmail.com.