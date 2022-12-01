Police announce road closures ahead of Lights on the River, set for December 2

The Historic Owego Marketplace will be hosting the annual Lights on the River Festival on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Owego.
Visitors and residents should be aware that Lake Street and Front Street, between Church Street and Court Street, will be closed. The closings are in effect beginning 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. No on-street parking will be allowed in the area.
All vehicles must be removed from Lake Street and Front Street by 3 p.m.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. from Draper Park. The Court Street Bridge, Park Street and Front Street, from Church Street to Academy Street, will be closed from 7:30 p.m. until the conclusion of the fireworks and officials clear the area.
Persons should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
