Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 404 Front St., Village of Owego, from Phillip and Lucie Nelson to Robert and Robin Hierl for $217,500.

On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 111 Halstead Ave., Village of Owego, from Dennis Adler By Atty. In Fact and Gregory Adler As Atty. In Fact to Racheal Wilbur and Frederic Loveless for $123,935.56.

On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 69 Hart Rd., Town of Spencer, from Robert Nickerson to Charles and Martha Gilbert for $365,000.

On Nov. 15, 2022, property located at 7293 State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from George Bowen and Douglas Bowen Jr. to Samantha Bowen for $50,000.

On Nov. 15, 2022, property located at 163-167 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Robert Vicioso to Saquif Rahman for $60,000.

On Nov. 15, 2022, property located at 21 Front St., Village of Owego, from Michelle LaRosa to Yvette Rogers for $159,000.

On Nov. 15, 2022, property located at 161 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Michael and Ann Bowen to Krysti Kasmarcik and Thomas Thompson for $220,000.

On Nov. 15, 2022, property located at 213 Emory Chapel Rd., Town of Barton, from Estate of Randy Learn to Dorothy and Stevi Strange for $48,000.

On Nov. 15, 2022, property located at 140 Snyder Rd., Tioga, from Zorn Farms Holdings LLC to Morgan Billet and Joshua Lord for $180,000.

On Nov. 15, 2022, property located at 257 Howard Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Nelson Dillenbeck to Michael Krom Jr. and Tiara Leet for $51,800.

On Nov. 15, 2022, property located at 46 Frederick Dr., Town of Owego, from Judith Zwick to Alexis Avery for $182,000.

On Nov. 15, 2022, property located at 18 Deerfield Dr., Town of Owego, from Robert and Joan Fisher to Zachary Fish and Dante Ruffo for $120,000.

On Nov. 16, 2022, property located at 123 Pine Knoll Rd., Town of Owego, from Ellen Hall to Kayla Vawter for $200,000.

On Nov. 17, 2022, property located at 79 Greenwood Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Michelle Gehm to Nazim and Haliema Khan for $26,000.

On Nov. 17, 2022, property located at 36-40 Lake St., Village of Owego, from J&M Properties to JT Whitemore Properties LLC for $198,000.