Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 7, 2022 through Nov. 13, 2022 there were 66 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and two traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Female, age 60 of Berkshire, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to herself and others. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Male, age 51 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Cody D. Florance, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Florance was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Female, age 55 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Angie M. Lawrence, age 48 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Burglary in the Second Degree (C – Felony), Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony), Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor), and Trespassing (Violation) following an investigation of Suspicious Female Trespassing on Erie Street. Lawrence was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.



Ronald Martin Underwood, age 48 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear. Underwood was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.