Holiday Showcase; Held November 12 in historic downtown Owego

The OFA Chamber Musicians perform holiday tunes while anxious visitors await the arrival of Santa Claus during Holiday Showcase, held Nov. 12 in downtown Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Santa Claus waves as he approaches the Experience Tioga Visitors Center, and during Holiday Showcase, held Nov. 12 in downtown Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A young girl approaches Santa Claus at the Experience Tioga Visitors Center where he met with children during Holiday Showcase, held Nov. 12 in downtown Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Santa Claus poses with a family at the Experience Tioga Visitors Center during Holiday Showcase, held Nov. 12 in downtown Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Juggler Will Stafford amazes a crowd gathered that gathered during Holiday Showcase, held Nov. 12 in downtown Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Merchants in the downtown district decorated the inside and outside of their stores in preparation for the holiday shopping season. Pictured here, Santa and Morgan, from Your Essential Cannabis, welcome shoppers to their Lake Street store during Holiday Showcase, held Nov. 12 in downtown Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The Historic Owego Marketplace event, Holiday Showcase, was held in downtown Owego, N.Y. on Nov. 12. Storefronts are decorated for the holiday season, and the community is encouraged to “shop local.” Learn more at owego.org. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Mild temperatures and sunshine brought out shoppers during Holiday Showcase, held Nov. 12 in downtown Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The annual Christmas book display at Riverow Bookshop in Owego, N.Y. welcomed shoppers during Holiday Showcase, held Nov. 12 in downtown Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Four-legged friends at Courtyard Gifts in Owego, N.Y. were dressed for the holiday season, and during Holiday Showcase, held Nov. 12 in downtown Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Santa and Mrs. Claus greet children and guests at the O Tannenbaum holiday exhibit at the Tioga History Museum on Nov. 12. Children can visit Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and also write letters to Santa, when they stop by the museum on Saturdays. (JoAnn R. Walter photo)
The Tioga History Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego, N.Y. welcomes guests to their 20th O Tannenbaum holiday exhibit, which runs through Dec. 17. More than 100 trees, wreaths and other items are up for silent auction during this year’s event, “Toy Architectures, from Log Cabins to Skyscrapers.” Learn more at tiogahistory.org. (JoAnn R. Walter photo)
