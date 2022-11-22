Photos: Veterans Day 2022

V.F.W. Post 1371 bugler Steve Palinosky performs “Taps” and patriotic tunes at the annual Veterans Day ceremony, held Nov. 11. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Jim Raftis, Sr., emcee for the annual Veterans Day ceremony, welcomes veterans and guests to Warner Hall at V.F.W. Post 1371 in Owego, N.Y. A moment of silence was held to remember Elaine Warner Kravic, age 100 and an Owego Flats resident, who passed away. Elaine is the sister of WWII Fallen Hero Glenn A. Warner for whom Post 1371 is named. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard posts the colors at the annual Veterans Day ceremony, held Nov. 11 in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Al and Monica Eaton discuss their experience as volunteers on last month’s Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 13. Al, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Monica have served as guardians on multiple honor flights. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Sgt. Danny Baker, one of the organizers of the annual N.Y.S. Rte. 38 Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Ride, discusses the history of the event. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Tioga County Veterans Service Agency Director Mike Middaugh shares details about various agency programs. Veterans are encouraged to reach out to the agency for information and help at (607) 687-8228. The agency will relocate to a new office in 2023. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Korean War veteran George Carrigan was recognized for his service in the Honor Guard, military and community, and received a hand-made quilt created by the Newark Valley group, Valley Quilters. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
From left, V.F.W. Post 1371 Commander Dean Morgan and Deacon Michael Donovan salute during the Veterans Day ceremony. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard retires the colors at the annual Veterans Day ceremony, held Nov. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Jim Raftis Sr., seated, is joined by his siblings, from left, Carol Raftis and Dorolyn Perry. Dorolyn, a guest speaker, shared information about the V.F.W. Auxiliary’s Buddy Poppy Program and how it supports veterans. Regarding poppies, Vietnam Veteran Lew Sauerbrey read the poem, “In Flanders Fields.” (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Owego resident Gary Mattscheck arrives at the annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 sporting his World War I Doughboy uniform. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
From left, Korean War veteran Norm Westervelt and retired USAF Combat Flight Nurse Danielle Ingram attend the annual Veterans Day ceremony in Owego, N.Y. Ingram was also a guest speaker. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
