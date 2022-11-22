Dear Editor,

I read “A Pastor’s Thoughts – Migrants in our Country,” and how two statements led into another struck me.

The first statement, “It’s dangerous welcoming Syrian refugees, men and women whose adolescence was developed in war-torn Damascus.”

The second statement, ”It’s dangerous to welcome Mexican immigrants, men or women who could be carrying drugs or weapons.”

The third statement referenced “…our dying churches.”

Yes, some churches are dying. Based on what I read, I’m not sure that’s a bad thing.

Sincerely,

Stephen Lawrence

Spencer, N.Y.