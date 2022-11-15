Tioga County Chamber to host Business After Hours event

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours at Home Central Showroom and Design Center, located at 133 Central Ave. in Owego, from 5-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Networking with business and community members is a hallmark of Business After Hours events. New members are encouraged to attend.

In a press release from the President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, Sabrina Henriques, she wrote, “There will be time for individual businesses to briefly discuss their services, so come out and bring your business cards for connecting with other businesses and experience the beauty of the newly opened Home Central Showroom and Design Center.”

Home Central, the sponsor of the event, will provide appetizers and beverages. The cost to attend is $5, and reservations are requested by Nov. 16 by calling (607) 687-2020, or register online at www.tiogachamber.com.