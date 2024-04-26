Planet-Friendly Potluck Lunch taking place April 27 at the FPUC

On Saturday, April 27, a Planet-Friendly Potluck Lunch will take place at the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego at noon. The church is located at the corner of North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego.

Guests can bring their favorite vegetarian dish, bread, fruits, nuts, pizza, or a store-bought salad or dessert if you don’t want to prepare food. Come with or without food; according to the church there is always plenty for all.

The monthly Planet-friendly Potluck at FPUC offers a delicious lunch, fellowship and optional educational program on the last Saturday of each month at noon. The public is invited, so invite your family and friends. The number of participants continues to grow, with many people bringing a wide range of delicious dishes to share with others.

This wonderful lunch is a great chance for everyone to sample new dishes that they might later try making at home.

The church wrote, “The additional benefit of this meal is that vegetarian food is not only good for one’s personal health, but also good for the health of our planet, causing far less pollution and climate change than a traditional American diet using meat.”

“Food, Inc.,” the Academy Award for Best Documentary winner, will be shown on the large screen in the church’s Fellowship Hall after the potluck lunch. Michael Pollan narrates the film that looks at corporate farming in the United States, concluding that agribusiness produces food that is often unhealthy in ways that are harmful to animals, employees, and customers. The film also won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Michael Pollan is currently Professor of the Practice of Non-Fiction and the first Lewis K. Chan Arts Lecturer at Harvard University. Concurrently, he is the Knight Professor of Science and Environmental Journalism at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. He has won the James Beard Leadership award and the Reuters World Conservation Union Global Awards in environmental journalism.

The documentary raises concerns about agribusiness and advocates for eating organic, locally-grown food that is in season and reading product labels are offered as solutions, and the rapid growth of the organic food industry seen as providing hope for the future.

Contact Bob Dannecker at (607) 223-8942 or Lori Lewis at (607) 687-2980 for details.