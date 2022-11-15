Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Posted By: By Nancy Brown November 15, 2022

Hi there, my name is Jessibell. They asked me to pose so you could see my fabulous tail, so what do you think? I know, I am fabulous all over, but my tail is really nice.    

You could see a better picture of my face on Maddie’s Meadows Facebook Page. I came from a colony of 16 cats, nine of which were kittens, located on Glenmary Drive.  

I am approximately five months old, and I love playing with the other kittens. I was shy at first, but since I got used to Gail I am friendlier; I will need a little time to get used to you. 

I love it when you tickle under my chin. I will purr when you do that because I like it a lot! I am playful and loving. I believe I am ready for a new home and a new family.  

I think that I can be a very good pet for you, so why don’t you call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and tell her you’d like to meet Jessi because you would like to give me a loving home. We can snuggle on the couch together this winter. I hope you call!

If you want to help Gail with the expenses of taking care of all of us kitties, you can make out a check to Gail Ghinger and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or you can send it to Nancy’s Paypal account. Her email address is nancyturner777@hotmail.com, and mention it is for Gail Ghinger if that is more convenient for you.

