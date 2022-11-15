Adopt-a-Child Program underway in Tioga County

Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga has kicked off their annual Christmas gifting program for local children. The annual Adopt-a-Child program is helping over 200 kids in Tioga County this year, which is almost double the registration from last year.

“We want to encourage our community to participate and to help bring a brighter Christmas morning to some of these local children,” says Executive Director, Renee Spear.

She added, “These families are likely struggling to make ends meet and any little bit that we can do has the potential to make a big difference for the kids.”

Anyone from the community can visit the participating locations to select a tag from the trees, shop for that child, and then return the gifts to that same location.

The businesses that are hosting the trees include Confection Connection, The Goat Boy, Scott Smith & Son, and Shear Paradise in Owego; Bostwick’s in Candor; Chemung Canal Trust in both Owego and Waverly; Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Nichols; the Nichols Fire Station; and Englebert Farm Store, Nichols. There are also some local churches and individual groups helping with this effort.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our local business partners who have helped sponsor this project as well,” added Michelle McLaren, CCTT development assistant.

Business Sponsors include Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Upstate Shredding, The Goat Boy, EE Root, Scoville-Meno, and the Equinox Broadcasting family.

More details are available at each location or you can contact Michelle with any questions on how you can become involved by calling (607) 272-5062, ext. 311.

To find out how you can help in more ways with CCTT, or what programs and resources they can provide, visit www.catholiccharitiestt.org/.