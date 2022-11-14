Voters cast their ballots in Tuesday’s election

The 2022 midterm elections held on Tuesday featured major races for state and federal offices, with local residents showing up to the polls to cast their votes. Tioga county had 18 polling places open for the public on Tuesday for this pivotal election that leaves the House and Senate Control up for grabs, although the race remained too tight at the time of this reporting to determine the final outcome.

Despite a rocky road to this point in local politics, Democrats have won their statewide races, including the contentious contest for governor. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory late Tuesday night after a heated race against Rep. Lee Zeldin, making her the first woman ever elected in New York.

The polls had tightened in the final weeks of the campaign, leading to national attention to the race that attracted major figures from both parties stumping for the two candidates.

It was also a good night for other statewide candidates, who similarly declared victory on the same stage as Hochul before her. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer made his victory speech just moments after the polls closed, while state Attorney General Letitia James made her own speech later in the evening. Addressing his own supporters, Zeldin declined to concede on election night.

In addition to those high profile races, New Yorkers approved the Environmental Bond Act. It will give the state access to $4.2 billion for use toward climate and environmental initiatives. Environmental advocates campaigned in favor of the ballot initiative and spent heavily on education efforts.

For complete election results in New York, visit https://www.elections.ny.gov.