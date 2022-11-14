O Tannenbaum lights up the holidays; raises funds for TCHS (Added photos!)

The 20th Annual O Tannenbaum Showcase and Silent Auction opened on Nov. 5 as one of the historical society’s most important events of the year, with the organization depending on the funding generated.

For O Tannenbaum, trees, wreaths, and other items donated by the community are displayed throughout the museum as part of a silent auction and events that culminate on Dec. 17.

The gift shop is again expanded and decorated again this year and packed with beautiful Holiday Gift items and decorations at very low prices. All of the proceeds benefit the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum.

The O Tannenbaum auction and display is open at the museum through Dec. 17. You can visit Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Visit www.tiogahistory.org or call (607) 687-2460 for more information.