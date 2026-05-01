Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 13, 2026 through April 19, 2026 there were 173 calls for service, nine traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents. Two mental health holds were reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

James N. Vizina, 48, Owego, New York, was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by the Village of Owego Police for criminal possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (a Class B felony), following an investigation of a suspicious vehicle on Sheldon Guile Boulevard on May 31, 2025. Vizina was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on Own Recognizance pending further court proceedings.

Justin J. Leyden, 38, Owego, New York, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for petit larceny (misdemeanor) following his failure to appear in court on several dates. Additionally, Leyden was arrested for bail jumping (misdemeanor) due to his failure to appear in court while out on bail. Leyden was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on own recognizance pending further court proceedings.

Christopher N. Elliott, 37, Owego, New York, was arrested for discharge of a firearm in the Village (violation) following an investigation of a suspicious condition in Marvin Park. Elliott was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jeremy R. Smith, 30, Owego, New York, was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on Paige Street. Smith was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Courtney M. Apgar, 26, Owego, New York, was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on Paige Street. Apgar was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Brody J. Wheat, 19, Owego, New York, was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and No Headlights during Inclement Weather (Violation) following a traffic stop on Southside Drive. Wheat was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.