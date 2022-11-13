What’s Happening for the week of November 13, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” product stand.

Paper Leaves at the Van Etten Library, 3 to 4:30 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Starting Nov. 2, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in November.

Owego Elks Dance Lessons begin in November and are offered on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., followed by open dancing for practice. The lessons for November are social / American Tango for beginners. Lessons are $10 per person. The Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. For more information, call or text Tim at (315) 729-6892 or email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 13

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

American Legion Auxiliary Tioga County Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Tioga Post 401, Owego. Post closed other than this meeting; the Sixth District President will be attending.

NOVEMBER 15

Ed Nizalowski talks about “Newark Valley’s UFO Encounter”, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Library, Main Street, Owego. Call (607) 687-3520 for more information.

The Eleventh Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 2023 Tentative Budget Hearing, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Berkshire Free Library 3rd Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., held on site or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

NOVEMBER 16

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room 2139, 1062 State Route 38, Owego.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Take out only. All are welcome.

NOVEMBER 17

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities, 9 Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes, and tips on new ways to use common pantry foods. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Community Services Board Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 28, Owego. The meeting is also available via zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85671791945?pwd=d0lGMUNINCtPUHlDT1RCUndkU1VLdz09; Meeting ID: 856 7179 1945; Passcode: 961011.

Tioga County Board of Health meeting, 7:30 a.m., second floor Multi-Purpose Room of the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. If special accommodations are need, call (607) 687-8630 prior to the meeting date.

Apalachin NY Connects Office Hours; join Rachel Cron from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 18

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. There is a suggested contribution of $5 for ages 60 and older, and a fee of $7 for those under 60. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687- 4120 ext. 320 to reserve your seat.

In a Jar Club – Cookie Mix, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Open to ages 13 and up. Registration required by calling (607) 589-4755 ext. 3.

Dealing with Financial Stress, 3 p.m., 1001 Park St. Endicott. In person only, registration required. Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

NOVEMBER 19

NYS Snowmobile Safety Course, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The course is free, with lunch provided. The class is limited to the first 50 students; to register, visit parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles or call Ellie Theurer at (607) 239-1175.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Stories with Sulley the Therapy Dog, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Call (607) 687-3520 for more information.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 p.m. at the Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Call (607) 687-3520 for more information.

Harvest Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Caroline Center Church, Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

Wetland Wildlife Adventures, a presentation by Long Creek Photography, 1 p.m. at the Waterman Center Auditorium, located at 403 Hilton Rd. in Apalachin, N.Y. Call (607) 625-2221 for more information.

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 300 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Lunch is available, a great variety of crafts.

Common Time Choral Group presents “A Holiday Musicale”, a free concert with pre-show music at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m., Clemens Center Powers Theater, 207 Clemens Center Parkway, Elmira.

The South Creek Lions Club 6-person Team Trivia, doors open at 5:30 p.m., the fun begins at 7 p.m., 32749 Route 14, Gillett, Pa. Reservations needed in advance. Call (570) 637-2222.

Food Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Campville Fire Station 1, located at 6153 Route 17C, and Station 3, located at 1281 Route 38. Bring your non-perishable donations to benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry and The Open Door Mission.

NOVEMBER 20

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Phil Jordan, Psychic Readings, 12:30-3 p.m., doors open at noon, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Light lunch and dessert will be served. Tickets are $25 and proceeds support the Childrens Christmas Event.

Owego Rotary Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Free entry. Local handcrafted items – carvings, jewelry, decorated glassware, alpaca, home and holiday decorations, etc.

NOVEMBER 21

Taking orders for 9-inch apple and pumpkin pies, $10. Pick up on Nov. 21 at the Nichols First Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Nichols from 4-6 p.m. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order.

NOVEMBER 22

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Waverly NY Connects Office Hours; join Rachel Cron from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance, and to learn how TOI can help you, 1 to 3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

Candor Thanksgiving Farmers Market and Chili Contest, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Fire Station, 74 Owego Rd., Candor. Produce, baked goods, pies, breads, fudge, soaps, pottery, artwork, local crafts and vendors. Live music and a Chili Contest; contact candorchamber@gmail.com to enter.

NOVEMBER 23

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

NOVEMBER 24

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

NOVEMBER 26

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Seeking Vendors for Small Business Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 57 East Tioga St., Spencer. The cost is $15 per table; contact Nakiya by email to nakiyadalleva@gmail.com, or text to (607) 280-0098 to book a spot.

Spalding Memorial Library announces the release of vendor applications for the 8th annual Christmas Market. Food trucks are welcome. Deadline to apply is Nov. 14. Email to mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org for an application or pick one up at the Library. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

NOVEMBER 27

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8-11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 29

Discover the Power of YouTube, 3 p.m. Virtual only, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

NOVEMBER 30

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Apalachin Lions Walkup Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required before Nov. 29 at 8:30 a.m., or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.