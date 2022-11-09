Readers’ Column for the week of November 6, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Because of the Midterm Elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and early voting opening on Oct. 29, we will not be running any political comments until after the elections.

I’m calling about the number for air conditioner recycling; the phone number is (607) 687-8274. I would also try Taylor’s on Glenmary Mary Drive.

~

Thank you for the great job on West Avenue! It is drivable again with no potholes. It’s great!

~

The succession of kids dressed as Saints last week at St. John’s in Newark Valley was so nice. It reminded me of my youth and our children’s youth. They will always remember. After all, Halloween is the eve of All Saints Day. So much waste on junk food and scary things, especially with today’s economy. Celebrate and have fun and remember what it’s really about.

~

I couldn’t believe what I read in this column last week that the farmers market vendors in Owego are charged $500 to $600, while Vestal farm market members are charged $50 and Candor $75. I am a low-income person and rely on it being in Owego. It would be hard for me to go elsewhere. Is there a sensible reason why it is so high in Owego? Never mind, everything in Owego is high. Look at our sewer bills.

~

Free black Friday bowling is back this year for school age children at Owego Bowl and includes free bowling, pizza, and soda from 1-5 p.m. This is sponsored by Owego Bowl and Glenn A Warner VFW Post 1371. Hope to see you there.

~

This is to all the slobs that travel on the Straights Corners Road in Candor from Route 96 to Wright Road – I have counted 15 COVID masks and also numerous fast food containers. All I have to say is take it home and put it in your own garbage.

~

On Sunday, Nov. 13, St. Margaret Mary Church will be selling delicious, homemade squash and applesauce from noon to 1 p.m. on the church portico. These make wonderful additions to your holiday meals, so be sure to stock up!

~

Free stuff! I have nine clean 5-gallon buckets, two kitty litter boxes with water dishes, four functional basketballs, one adult metal softball bat, one metal Little League bat, one junior metal bat, three wooden bats, and some wiffle balls and a bat. Will deliver. Call (607) 687-4674 or send a text message to (607) 321-8210.

~

I just love the folks that express their opinion when they have no idea what they’re talking about. Erie Street in the Village of Owego is NOT zoned residential, it is zoned INDUSTRIAL. A word of caution to open minded readers; a major problem in the world today is opinions being espoused by folks that have done zero research and have no idea what they’re talking about. This is supposedly a civilized country (thanks in part to the sacrifices of our Veterans, by the way) where the law, the facts, and the majority rule, should still mean something and be honored.

~

To the woman who stole my husband’s American Express card out of his wallet, I hope you enjoyed your Arby’s meal on us. We know who you are. Security cameras don’t lie. Hope to meet the thief soon.

~

The Town of Owego will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. on the 2023 proposed budget. The hearing is on Wednesday because Tuesday is Election Day.

~

Origins are the realm of religion, not science. Science can’t prove that the Universe appeared by chance, or that people are highly developed animals. The Universe is vast. Its complexity is incomprehensible. The details are exquisite. On the other hand, chance is random. It produces chaos and disorder. Organization presupposes an Organizer. Extreme order requires extreme intelligence. The Universe didn’t create itself. A Mind and Power, far above men, created the Universe. And sustains it.

~

LOST: Silver Cross, last Saturday in Owego. Please call (607) 624-9719 if found, and thank you.

~

The First Law of Thermodynamics states, “Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only changed from one form to another.” The Second Law states, “The entropy (disorder) of a closed system never decreases.” Evolution, a theory, that is, an unproven idea, requires decreasing entropy, which cannot occur. Have you ever seen the rust on your car improving by itself? Have you seen people getting younger? Mutations damage DNA. DNA can be repaired, but there is no evidence that DNA can improve over time. Evolution is a myth.

~

Erie street is not in the historic district. That’s the difference.

~

What is the best kept secret in Tioga Central School district? Nothing has been said to the public taxpayers, only put on the school’s web page, about a vote in December to put an artificial turf on the football field and new goal posts, a new track and other field upgrades, and lastly, upgrades to buildings. When are the taxpayers going to be notified? It said it would have NO TAX impact, which is what they always say. Sounds like another sneaky, push it through, plan.

~

Looking for my lost cat in the Glenmary Drive area. The cat is very friendly; a smoky gray male, white and gray on face, six toes on front paws, white back feet. If found, please call (607) 687-1512.

~

Seems odd to me that there are several HUGE farmers markets throughout Pennsylvania, well-established destinations with permanent buildings and dozens of vendors; and as far as I know, there is nothing in New York that compares except for perhaps the Windmill in Penn Yan. Sad those of us in New York are reduced to buying produce from a handful of vendors in a parking lot in the first place. As far as Owego, we have many empty lots that are empty due to the flood. It seems a pity something can’t be worked out. More space for more vendors means the cost of insurance, etc., could be broken down so everyone pays less. If it is a Village owned property, perhaps the Village could offset expenses to encourage vendors by using grant money, or some such. Asking those of us already paying full price for our veggies, plus kicking in via taxes to help low income folks, to once again shell out, is unacceptable. We are tapped out. Another way needs to be explored.

~

All the rhubarb is gone. Free pumpkins. Come and get them.