Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 24, 2022 through Oct. 30, 2022 there were 125 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 24 traffic tickets were issued.

Also, in the month of October the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted the Owego Police three times and other agencies five times, resulting in four arrests.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Male, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody on a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody on a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Derek T. Mills Kizer, age 29 of Waymart, Pa., was arrested for Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor), Speeding (Violation), Failed to Keep Right (Violation), Improper Driver’s License (Violation), Improper License Plate (Violation), and Insufficient Tail Lamps (Violation) following a Traffic Stop and a brief Pursuit. Mills Kizer was also held on a Fugitive from Justice Arrest Warrant issued by the State of Pennsylvania (Felony). He was turned over to the Tioga County Sherriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Shawn H. Marshall, age 29 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Owego Police. Marshall was turned over to the Tioga County Sherriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Male, age 39 of Tioga, N.Y., was taken into custody on a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

David J. Strong, age 31 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Improper Muffler (Violation), and Insufficient Tail Lamps (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Strong was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Female, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody on a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

James E. Cornell, age 50 of Brooktondale, N.Y., was arrested for DWI with a Previous Conviction (Felony), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the First Degree (Felony), Circumventing Interlock Device (Misdemeanor), Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Improper License Plate (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Cornell was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



William A. Alvoid, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Shoplifting from a store on North Avenue. Alvoid was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.