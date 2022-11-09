Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at West Creek Road, Town of Berkshire, from Head Properties LLC to Joshua Gardner for $45,000.

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 9032 West Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Jerry and Linda Gardner to Joshua Gardner for $45,000.

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 651 Robinson Hollow Rd., Town of Richford, from Joshua Jordan to Caren Arnold for $285,000.

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 127 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Jeffrey and Laurie Velardo to Cassidy Realty NY LLC for $325,000.

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 495 Hagadorn Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Patricia Weber to Empire Lake Ranch LLC for $190,000.

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 3828 East Beecher Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Thomas and Eva Hofman to John and Julieanne Basel for $9,700.

On Oct. 28, 2022, property located at 163 Owego St., Village of Candor, from James Cosgrave to Shannon and Job Porter for $159,900.

On Oct. 28, 2022, property located at 146 Lower Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from Terrance Stejskal to Stephen and Connie Fedorowicz for $3,000.

On Oct. 31, 2022, property located at 131 1/2 Center St., Village of Waverly, from Dyann Seldon to Collette Morey-Pruyne for $120,000.

On Oct. 31, 2022, property located at 110 Halstead Ave., Village of Owego, from Paige Monell to Supta Sen for $195,000.

On Nov. 1, 2022, property located at 1 Springtree Blvd., Town of Owego, from James and Dana Gleason to Anthony Pacheco and Meghan Goyden for $332,500.

On Nov. 1, 2022, property located at 432 Front St., Village of Owego, from Carolyn Pulford to Dennis and Lisa Curatolo for $179,999.

On Nov. 1, 2022, property located at 1247 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Tony and Stacy Santalucia Jr. to Michelle Miller for $420,000.

On Nov. 1, 2022, property located at 79 Main St., Village of Owego, from David and Paula Wheelock to Ekam Singh Properties LLC for $200,000.

On Nov. 1, 2022, property located at 1204 Whittemore Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Douglas Wolf to Catalina and Maria Perez for $232,000.

On Nov. 2, 2022, property located at Barbertown Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Shirley Hilker to Ryan Walter for $14,000.

On Nov. 2, 2022, property located at 323 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Edgar and Julie Morales to Meghan Hurley and William Chandler for $335,000.

On Nov. 3, 2022, property located at 85 Valley View Dr., Town of Owego, from Lori Baker to Joseph Dorish for $89,000.