Registration Open for Children’s Christmas Party at the Owego Elks

The Owego Elks Children’s Christmas Party will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 this year. This free event is open to all Tioga County residents, but reservations are required.

If you are resident in Tioga County and would like to come to the party, call the Owego Elks Lodge at (607) 687-1039 from Nov. 7-12, and between the hours of 4-8 p.m. to register and make a reservation. Please have the name, home address, and ages of the children who will attend the party in hand when you call.

Children under 12 will get an age appropriate gift. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on site and snacks, goodies, and fun activities will be provided.