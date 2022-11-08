Hose Team Makes End of Year Funding Push for Steamer Project; Several fundraisers planned for Steam Fire Engine Restoration

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. is making an end of the year fundraising push for its 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine restoration project and associated Steamer House on North Avenue.

On Friday, Nov. 11 from 4-9 p.m., the Hose Team will host a “Purple People Eater” takeover of Glen Park Vineyards on Allen Glen Road with celebrity bartenders and musical guests, the Latimer Lee Band.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Hose Team, in partnership with American Legion Post 401, will host its monthly Bingo Game at the Post, located on Front Street in Owego. Also on Saturday, Nov. 12, the Hose Team, in partnership with VFW Post 1371, will host Monte Carlo Night from 7-11 p.m. at the Post, located on Main Street in Owego.

All three events are open to the public.

The Purple People Eater Takeover on Nov. 11, at Glen Park Vineyards, features several well know Owego faces. New York based beer and wine will be sold with all tips and a portion of proceeds going to the Hose Team.

Guest bartenders include Abbey Ortu, of Tioga County Economic Development with Brandon Smith, of Scott Smith and Son, from 4-5 p.m.; Julia Dodge of the VFW Post 1371, along with Aubrey Eschler, past bartender at the Barleycorn, will serve from 5-6 p.m.; former New York Mets Catcher Josh Thole, along with Eric Nichols, past bartender at Metro’s, Whistle Stop, Dugout and White Tails, will bartend from 6-7 p.m.; Bob Powell, with Bob Powell Entertainment, and Shawna Ives, past bartender at the Rainbow, will bartend from 7-8 p.m.; and Hose Team Life Members, Tommy and Bobby Franz, past bartender at the Wild Turkey, round out the evening from 8-9 p.m.

The Latimer Lee Band will provide classic rock hits from 6-9 p.m.

Bingo returns this month on Saturday, Nov. 12 at American Legion Post 401 with doors opening at 10 a.m., and games beginning promptly at 11 a.m. Twenty-four rounds of 12 games will be played from “regular”, which includes straight bingo or inside, outside four corners to “cover all.”

Bingo has been drawing about 50 players per month so far, with proceeds split between the Hose Team and Legion Post.

Also, on Saturday, Nov. 12, VFW Post 1371 and its Auxiliary, along with the Hose Team, are hosting their Fall Monte Carlo Night from 7-11 p.m.

The event will take place at the Owego’s VFW Post 1371 Hall, located at 207 Main St. in Owego. A donation is asked at the door, but $10 is recommended.

Games include Black Jack, Big Six Wheel, Beat the Dealer, Money Wheel, Chuck-of-Luck, 50/50, and Gift Certificate Raffle. Food, drinks, and entertainment will be provided. DJ Tom Donovan, Jr. of Flat Rats Adventures will also be spinning your favorite tunes of today and yesteryear.

Members of the Owego Hose Team traveled to Hope, Maine in October to assess progress on the restoration of the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine, known as the “Steamer” and often referred to as the “Pride of OFD.” Now under the care, custody, and control of the Hose Team, the Steamer is undergoing a complete restoration at Firefly Restorations, which is expected to be complete soon.

The Steamer House site is “build ready” for the building that will house the steam fire engine once enough funds are raised. Hose Team personnel anticipate the building to be raised in the spring of 2023, funding dependent.

Individuals can also contribute to the project by participating in the Hose Team’s “Steam Booster” donor program. For a $100 tax-deductible contribution, name(s) will be placed on a cast iron bronze plaque that will proudly hang on the Steamer House building. Donors will receive a letter and certificate thanking them for their donation. Donors can also purchase benches that will surround the Steamer House.

Information on all fundraisers can be found at the Hose Team’s website, www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.