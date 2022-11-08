Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

My name is Jilian, which is a boy’s name, but I know I am pretty enough to be a girl. I was born in a cornfield at the far end of Glenmary Drive during late summer. My mom, Juliah, also a tiger cat and took good care of us, giving us lots of milk.

As we got older we got hungry all the time. So mom brought us to this nice lady’s porch to eat some kibble. Now our bellies got full. Well there were 14 of us all trying to eat, and sometimes we were still hungry. The nice lady said this thing called “snow” would soon be here and we would get cold so she called her friend Gail and asked if she could take us to get our shots and be fixed.

Gail came and caught six of us, and she was nice enough not to take us back to the field to live. She says we are friendly enough that we can find a family to give us a home.

I am the friendliest and will rub all over you. If you want to give me a home, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. I am ready to go, I have been fixed and have had all my shots. I am looking forward to meeting you!

If you want to help Gail by donating, just make out your check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Nancy and Gail work together on the overpopulation of the stray kitties in Tioga County, but they are separate entities. Any checks made out to Gail go to Gail Ghinger, even if you send it to Maddie’s Meadows. Nancy wants to help get Gail’s kitties get adopted so she publishes them under her business name, Maddie’s Meadows, because Gail doesn’t have a page set up.

Both Maddie’s Meadows and Gail Ghinger (Gail’s Tails) are having Fundraisers (raffles and stuff); Maddie’s Meadows is having a fundraiser at Hair Design at 36 Lake St. in Owego and Gail’s Tails is having hers at euPawria, located on Route 434 in Owego.

Stop over and help the kitties out.