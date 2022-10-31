Cleaning up; Rudin Family receives outpouring of support following fire at Gaskill Road farm

Psalm 121:1 and 2 – “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”

This verse was read at every Sunday service at Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days for 20 years, according to Kim Rudin, and as he stood near the location of where the large red barn once stood at the family’s homestead on Tuesday.

“This fire is no exception,” said Kim, adding, “God is our help. He helped us to get animals to safety and operating equipment and vehicles too. He kept family, helpers and firefighters safe.”

Since fire devastated the family farm on Oct. 19, first taking the iconic red barn and then the family’s homestead, the community has shown an outpouring of support for a family and farm that has touched the lives of so many.

Going immediately to work, a neighbor that wanted to help set up a GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/6b8db7b0 (search for “A staple of the community- Rudin Farm Fire”). That fund, at the time of this reporting has raised $23,708 of a $50,000 goal set by the fundraisers. You can also mail a donation, if you wish, to Kim Rudin, 4848 Gaskill Rd., Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Two others, Kathy Nichols-Newell, and this writer, also went to work quickly to plan a benefit for the Rudin family, and to get the word out.

The event, held on Oct. 22 at VFW Post 1371 in Owego, welcomed a continual line of guests through the door to grab a spaghetti dinner for a $10 donation. Many that arrived handed larger bills, some $100, and then stating, “Keep the change.” The community wanted to help, and at the end of the day over $11,000 was raised to benefit the Rudin family

Kathy was instrumental in coordinating the set up, as well as the volunteers that were coming forward to help with the event. Some even brought raffle items and baked goods to sell, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Rudin family. Someone else stepped up to help pay for the food in an effort to allow 100% of the money to go to the family.

Another fundraiser is already set for Jan. 22, 2023, from 1-5 p.m. at the VFW Post 1371, located at 207 Main St. in Owego. This will be a full benefit for rebuild and household, with more details to follow.

Kathy will be organizing volunteers for this benefit. If you want to lend a hand, you can call or text Kathy at (859) 358-0164.

As for the family, Danielle Rudin stated that they are totally amazed at the love, support and help they have experienced from friends and family, near and far.

Rudin Farm dates back many years, and was the home to the annual Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days.

Because of its popularity and its longstanding tradition, many, both young and old, remember the farm days at Rudin Farm.

Frieda Rudin Baker was one of ten children born on the Rudin family farm on Gaskill Road and spoke fondly of the popular community event during an interview with JoAnn Walter, and during Frieda’s 100th birthday celebration in September of 2020.

She told stories of growing up on the farm, and working at Rudin’s auction barn. Freida passed away in November 2021 at home, and at the age of 101.

And the generosity of the family (those that know them have most likely been touched by it) was a way of life for generations of Rudin’s as they welcomed the community into the farm, the home, for decades. Later on, a stage was built and tractor pulls and other events became a favorite on the farm.

For Danielle Rudin, Terry’s daughter, her heart broke as the flames consumed a large part of her life. In a poem, she put down the words as they came from her heart, writing, with the focus of pure gratitude, “A farm is not just a barn, and a home isn’t just a house.”

“My family’s barn stood for 140 years,” she wrote, adding, “Our house proudly stood beside… it fell in minutes, millions of tears, with the house following in kind.”

Her great-grandmothers kitchen, where they all learned to walk; her children’s great-great grandfather’s home, a place where they all learned to talk.

But, according to Danielle, their home is not gone; it can’t be burned.

“Our home is the people in this town,” she wrote, reflecting on the thousands that have passed through the farm on Gaskill Road.

For the help, the family is extremely grateful and has a long way to go. Much progress could be seen at the property as everyone came together quickly to help get the debris and ashes removed, and to get Terry settled on his property so he could begin another build.

Humble, at best, the Rudin family can’t even put their thanks into words right now, as the help and outpouring has been amazing, and will be needed as the winter closes in and the Rudin’s work to rebuild what they can.

Kim Rudin, with burns sustained on his face from the heat of the fire that were still visible at last week’s benefit, is overwhelmed with the outpouring as well, and knows that they can’t even come close to thanking everyone that has reached out, helped out, or donated in some sort of way.

So he referenced Matthew 7:12, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

He added, “Words cannot express our thanks, love, and appreciation for the help you – our family, our many friends, and the community are giving us. May God abundantly bless you all.”

(Additional note: In last week’s story, located online at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2022/10/22/fire-destroys-established-tioga-county-farm-community-rallies-behind-the-rudin-family/, we had Tom Donovan referenced as the firefighter on the scene that observed the room that was untouched by flames inside of the home. It was Lee Dunham, Campville Fire Department Chief and New York State fire instructor that we spoke with. Dunham regularly travels to schools, delivering a message of fire safety, and emphasizes the “Close Before You Doze” campaign that encourages folks to close their doors to slow the spread of a fire. We apologize for this error.)