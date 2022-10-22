Fire destroys established Tioga County farm; Community rallies behind the Rudin family

Wednesday evening was filled with phone calls and prayers as the community sat and watched the well-known barn, that once served as a backdrop for Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days, explode into flames; an inferno that soon spread to the homestead on the property, which was also destroyed.

Crews were called to the scene of the multi-structure fire at 4890 Gaskill Rd., the location of the former Farm Days and home to Terry Rudin, on Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, fire department members noted that the barn was initially on fire, and that the fire soon spread to the home.

We also spoke with Kim and Terry Rudin on Thursday as they recalled things. “Hay bales were being loaded in the barn as it is always done,” said Kim Rudin, Terry’s brother. This time, however, and according to Kim, a spark must have ignited around the bales, setting things ablaze.

Terry, who stood outside of his home Wednesday night as he watched the barn explode into flames, said he suddenly saw what looked like a fireball hurl from the barn and shoot into the corner of his home. He knew, at that point, and especially with the way the wind was blowing that afternoon and evening, that the house would undoubtedly be consumed.

And it was. Except for one room.

Upon surveying the damage on Thursday, and as smoke continued to smolder in the remaining hay bales where the barn once stood, the firefighters on scene made an observation. One room that had the door closed inside of the house was untouched by the smoke and flames; the only damage it showed was water damage, and destruction from the remaining portions of the house caving in around it.

Tom Donovan, Campville Fire Department member and New York State fire instructor, was on the scene when the unaffected room was observed. Donovan regularly travels to schools, delivering a message of fire safety, and emphasizes the “Close Before You Doze” campaign that encourages folks to close their doors to slow the spread of a fire. This room, untouched by flames and smoke, was a good testament to this campaign for Donovan.

But on Wednesday, the scene was nothing less than heartbreaking as the 15 responding units worked to haul water from holding ponds and other locations in an effort to battle the towering inferno, and with early hopes of preventing the fire from spreading to the home.

From what we learned everyone made it out safely, with minor injuries, and the animals were removed safely. They were even able to get the tractor, Corvettes, and the 4-Wheeler out of the barn; all of this before things started to collapse and the winds and flame took hold. There wasn’t much time left after that.

Marcia Turner and Chuck McCormick were two houses down when the fire erupted. According to Marcia, Chuck came home at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, but didn’t notice anything at that point. Moments later, however, the two saw smoke coming towards them and when Chuck walked out to the road he saw everyone running into the barn; they were getting what they could out of there.

Marcia said that at some point she heard two real loud pops, “Very loud,” said Marcia, speculating that the fireballs, at that point, were hitting the house. And the wind was blowing in a furious manner.

Things were hauled out – equipment, machinery that would move, but then the barn collapsed on the tractor; the same tractor that Kim Rudin was able to get out of the barn. Kim suffered some burns, but is doing okay. The entire effort was fast, furious, and an effort to save as much as possible before things caved in.

On Thursday, and as a new reality settled in on Rudin’s Farm, figuring out where to begin seemed to be the only task as firefighters continued to extinguish the remaining embers, and trucks from Wagner Lumber and other companies began hauling out debris.

The hay bales that remained were being separated, as embers can find their way inside and create some combustion. Terry noted that the remaining bales were wrapped tight, so they didn’t burn up like the rest of them; but some were still smoldering.

As Terry talked, many friends and area residents stopped in to see how he was doing, asking what they could do to help. If anyone knows Terry Rudin, they know that he would give his shirt, his last dime, to help someone; now it’s time for the community to pay it back.

Most in the area know the Rudin family, many visiting the Farm Days that were held every Labor Day, and the Halloween Costume parties that welcomed children and people from all over for a free evening of fun, and even hay rides through the woods.

They have also been a staple at the County Fair for years, volunteering their time and being a part of the community. And who cannot forget the year 2000, when Rudin’s Farm was the site for Harvest Moon, a 3-day concert featuring 35 bands, and a benefit for a Farm Scholarship in Tioga County. Bob Marley’s old band, The Wailers, headlined that event. That field has now been replaced with a solar-array.

And the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as Fritz Rudin, Terry’s son, continues the tradition of volunteerism by offering hay wagon rides at various community events, like the recent Village Appreciation Night, helping out at the fair, and just lending a hand when anyone reaches out for help.

And when tragedy strikes, it’s a natural human reaction for people to want to help; we have seen this on the national and local level; people just want to help, in any way they are able.

A neighbor that wanted to do something to help set up a GoFundMe Page, and you can find that link at https://gofund.me/6b8db7b0.

A benefit is also set for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-7 p.m. at the VFW Post 1371 located on Main Street in Owego. The meal will include spaghetti, salad, bread and butter, and more. The suggested donation is $10, but more will be accepted, if desired, to benefit the Rudin Family. This is a takeout meal; so all are welcome to stop in between 3-7 p.m. for a meal, and to show their support to a family that has given to so many.

For those that prefer to mail a donation, you can send them to Kim Rudin, 4848 Gaskill Rd., Owego, N.Y. 13827.