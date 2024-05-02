Should I Give My House to My Kids?

Learn about Medicaid eligibility for nursing home care at a seminar on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Karen McMullen, an attorney from Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP, will share information on Medicaid eligibility for nursing home care and the five-year look-back. One planning strategy is to accomplish a “life estate deed” or an “irrevocable trust” to shelter the house and land from nursing home expenses.

Call (607) 687-4120 or email info@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.