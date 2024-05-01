Wellness Clinic opening at Stray Haven

Stray Haven in Waverly recently announced that beginning on May 1, 2024 will be opening a wellness clinic at their 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly, N.Y. location. Hours for the clinic will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday by appointment. To make an appointment, you can contact the shelter by calling (607) 565-2859.

Join them on Friday, May 3, for the clinic’s grand opening, planned for noon-3 p.m. There will be light refreshments and staff will be available to answer any questions. In addition, their veterinarian will be giving a free rabies and distemper vaccine to the first 15 people that register.

Clinic services will include vaccinations and wellness checks. For a full list of services and pricing, visit www.strayhavenspca.org. Stray Haven is looking to provide the community with affordable maintenance care for their pets. In addition, they will soon be offering affordable spay and neuter clinics.

Watch for further details.