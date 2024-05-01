Sow Seeds of Positive Thoughts; Meditation and Its Effect of Vibrations on Environment

By Sister Chirya —

In the garden of our mind when we plant a clean seed of positive thought and concentrate on it, we give it energy, like the sun gives to a seed in the earth. Just as the seed awakens, stirs and begins to grow, with proper cultivation and care, the thoughts we concentrate on awaken, stir and begin to grow.

In silence, morning and during the day, pause and sow seeds of peace in your mind. As you meditate you will create a world of peace around you. Peace is our original strength, our eternal tranquility of being. Peace finds its home again within and around us when we meditate.

“Ask me how long I don’t meditate,” Dadi Janki would say with a twinkle in her eye, when asked how much she meditated.

What is it about meditation? Meditation allows our highest and innate deepest qualities deep within the very core of the soul to emerge and be expressed. Continue to meditate over time, you become more peaceful and even impact the atmosphere and other people, animals, nature.

Recently, Sr Jayanti gave the example of Gyan Sarovar, the Academy for a Better World completed in 1996 in Mt Abu, India.

“We acquired it because local milk families found the soil infertile and not nourishing for their cows so they came, and asked us if we could take it. And now so many beautiful flowers, trees, plantations of fruits, apples, mangoes, papaya, kilos of them, and many vegetables. In just a few years the land had become fertile. What happened? Positive thoughts and feelings through vibrations can change everything.”

With this understanding and to further utilize spiritual energy, by 2012 the Rural Development Wing of BKWSU developed Sustainable Yogic Agriculture. To date, Yogic Farming is making a significant difference to agricultural production. Scientific studies have shown it is generally better than using fertilizers.

Union Agriculture Minister of India, Mr. Radha Mohan Singh, stated, “Apart from using scientific tools and biomass energy in agricultural sector, there is the need to employ the meditation technique of providing positive vibrations of peace, purity, love and care to soil, seed and plants through Raj-yoga meditation for improving farming and farmers’ life.”

Be mindful and think wisely. Connect to God, the Master Seed of this human world tree, and continue enjoying the fruits from beautiful seeds of inner peace, positivity and power. Wisdom teaches everything happening in this theatre of life has profound significance; life does not function haphazardly. What you see today is not the fruit of chance but fruit from seeds planted in the past.

Pure actions are like good seeds which, when planted, produce healthy, sweet fruit. As you sow, so shall you reap.’ Concern for the quality of my actions today ensures the success of my tomorrow. Success means to reach such a constant level of positive thoughts that pure actions happen naturally!

There is hope people will begin to awaken that spiritual part of themselves, that heartfelt knowledge that we are caretakers of this planet,” Brooke Medicine Eagle.

Email to environment@brahmakumaris.org for more information about Yogic Farming.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)