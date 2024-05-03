‘The Skies Above: Close and Beyond’ is May exhibition at TAC

The Tioga Arts Council recently announced its May exhibition in the Main Gallery, “The Skies Above: Close & Beyond”. This exhibition, by Mary J. Mack, features scenes from Owego, Tioga County, and celestial events.

The exhibition opens on Friday, May 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 179 Front St. in Owego, and with an artist talk at 6 p.m. Following the opening, the exhibition will remain on display through May 25, and is open to the public Wednesday thru Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

“The Skies Above: Close and Beyond” art by Mary J. Mack features works in watercolors and colored pencil featuring skies from Owego and around Tioga County, Key West, and unique celestial events. All art sales will benefit the Tioga Arts Council endowment fund.

A lifelong artist, Mary J. Mack paints and lives on a hill in Owego, N.Y. Her work has been exhibited in Tioga and Broome counties. Her 2010 exhibit, “Paintings from Provence,” showcased paintings she created during a residency in Provence, France.

Her artwork can be seen at @artistmarymack on Facebook. Notecards with images of her artwork are available at the Black Gallery in Owego, N.Y.

Scott, Smith & Son, Inc. and Brandon Smith served as sponsors for this exhibition.

You can contact Christina Di Stefano by email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com for more information.