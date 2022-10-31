Trick-or-Treat Safety 

Did you know that, on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year? This is primarily due to lack of visibility due to low lighting.

Take these precautions to get the most “treat” out of Trick-or-Treat.

Walk Safely

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and cross walks; look left, right, and left again when crossing, and keep looking as you cross; put electronic devices down and keep heads up; walk, don’t run, across the street; and teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic, as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit, and trick-or-treat in groups.

Costumes

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Always test makeup in a small area first to see if irritation develops. Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Drive with Extra Caution

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited when trick-or-treating and may move in unpredictable ways. Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully. Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings. Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic, and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., so be especially alert for kids during those hours.