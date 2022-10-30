Marchewkas honored for Making A Difference

Marchewkas honored for Making A DifferenceA dinner, held on Oct. 22 at the Dugan House at the Historic Parkview Inn, honored Loretta and Rod Marchewka with the 2022 Fran Leavenworth Making A Difference Award. Here is the group that gathered to help honor them. Provided photo.

Loretta and Rod Marchewka were awarded the 2022 Fran Leavenworth Making A Difference Award on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Dugan House at the Historic Parkview Inn, recognizing them for their servant leadership in almost 60 years of outstanding public service to the Town and Village of Owego.

Rod Marchewka is pictured, accepting the award from Bob Bassett, of the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation. Provided photo.

The Making a Difference Dinner was hosted by the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation on National Make A Difference Day, a day for all youth and adults to help others in the community. 

The dinner also honored the memory of former Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Fran Leavenworth, whose tireless leadership organized the first Tioga County Make Difference Day in 1998, involving over 100 groups and organizations doing community service projects throughout the county. 

The Fran Leavenworth Making A Difference Award recognizes community members that are Making A Difference. Provided image of award.

Special guests included Eudora Shuler, whose decades in public health service was recognized, as well as Tom McEnteer, whose contributions in public education and historical preservation have made for a healthier and better educated community.

