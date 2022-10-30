Marchewkas honored for Making A Difference

Loretta and Rod Marchewka were awarded the 2022 Fran Leavenworth Making A Difference Award on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Dugan House at the Historic Parkview Inn, recognizing them for their servant leadership in almost 60 years of outstanding public service to the Town and Village of Owego.

The Making a Difference Dinner was hosted by the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation on National Make A Difference Day, a day for all youth and adults to help others in the community.

The dinner also honored the memory of former Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Fran Leavenworth, whose tireless leadership organized the first Tioga County Make Difference Day in 1998, involving over 100 groups and organizations doing community service projects throughout the county.

Special guests included Eudora Shuler, whose decades in public health service was recognized, as well as Tom McEnteer, whose contributions in public education and historical preservation have made for a healthier and better educated community.