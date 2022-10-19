The Glorious Fall

“No leaf falls; they merely transform at the right time.”

While many parts of the United States are under siege by nature, here in New York State Mother nature is outdoing herself, creating a most glorious fall!

“The first severe frost had come, and the miraculous change had passed upon the leaves which is known only in America. It is as if a myriad of rainbows were laced through the treetops; as if the sunsets of a summer, gold, purple, and crimson, had been fused and poured back in a new deluge of light and colour over the wilderness. It is as if every leaf in these countless tree had been painted to out-flush the tulip, as if, by some electric miracle, the dyes of the earth’s heart had struck upward, and her crystals and ores, her sapphires, hyacinths and rubies, had let forth their imprisoned colours to mount through the roots of the forests.” – Nathaniel Parker Willis, Owego, N.Y. resident 1837-1842.

Right now, just step outside while you can. Don’t wait, as time is short! Open the eyes in your head and the eye in your intellect and look in silence at the beauty of this season’s autumn colors. Choose to see the stunning, awesome, diverse beauty of life happening around you right now. Meet it with your heart and in one moment you will be enriched.

Even when the leaves have fallen and winter winds blow, maintain your happiness. The way we deal with life is what makes the difference. Simply allocate time each day to spaces of stillness and meditation. It’s a daily practice twice a day, like brushing my teeth.

Start with meditation to train the mind to consciously create the right type of thoughts. A change for the better always starts with a change in our thinking, not our relationships, or our job or our money. We can’t control other people, situations, circumstances or changes in the weather and seasons, but we can control what we’re thinking about.

Love your mind by connecting with God and accumulating Godly goodness and power. Since our original nature is peaceful and positive, the mind then rises and is filled with inner spiritual happiness that lasts. Nurturing the inner being by being colored with Godly love and knowledge allows us to embrace each day.

Happiness is something you are, and it comes from the way you think. Happiness starts with you. Increase your treasures of happiness by sharing them with a smile. Besides, a happy smile makes us feel and look better! Enjoy how nature is smiling! This may possibly be a once in a lifetime glorious fall, so take time out to refresh, and enjoy nature’s colorful and creative works of art this season!

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)