Readers’ Column for the week of October 16, 2022

Well, it’s almost snow time again and I’m looking for somebody that shovels snow for a person. I’m 85 and my phone number is (607) 748-2942. If you want to help me you can call me, I’ll pay you.

I have the name of a cleaning sweep chimney service that will clean chimneys. The phone number is (607) 724-7335. I see their truck down in the Apalachin area all the time.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is taking requests for both Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday food boxes. You must be in the 13811 ZIP code area. To reserve yours, call (607) 642-8176 or (607) 642-3339.

What a nice event they had at the fairgrounds last Friday. I took my kids and they had a really good time. We love our village!

I love living in a small town where you can hear the noon fire alarm go off. It’s great to hear the military flying over with the helicopters from Lockheed Martin. How blessed are we!

Although unfortunate for the American Legion, many towns have sign law ordinances. That should have been looked into before it was purchased to donate.

I just want to thank the Nichols road crew for filling the holes on Leisure Road in Nichols. It is greatly appreciated. Thank you.

My Friends, these days are filled with tragedy, lawlessness, violence, corruption, wars, and rumors of wars. This does not feel like the United States of America anymore. There is a reason for this, it is a principle God has given to us in His Word.” Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction; the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life.” (Galatians 6:7-8 NIV) This principle is irrevocable. God has set his principles over us to protect us, to give us life not death, to give us hope not despair. Every day this darkness increases and we wonder why. God desires a personal relationship with us by His plan of salvation offered to us through the death, burial and resurrection of His son, Jesus Christ. He has given us free will to choose to believe Him or reject Him. “I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live and that you may love the Lord your God, listen to His voice, and hold fast to Him. For the Lord is your life.” (Deuteronomy 31:19-20) As a nation, we need to pray for God’s mercy and forgiveness so that we may turn to the Light, away from the lies that are coming from the enemy of our souls. What will you choose?

Found kitten in Lounsberry on Berry Road, and behind the Best Buy Warehouse. Owner must identify, call (607) 759-7467.

Lost cat in the Glenmary Drive area on Oct. 9. Very friendly, smoky gray male, white and gray on face, six-toes on the front paws, white back feet. If found, please call (607) 687-1512.

The Helping Hands Pantry, serving Berkshire, Richford and Speedsville (zip codes 13736 and 13835), is now taking reservations for holiday food boxes for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. To reserve your boxes, call (607) 657-8158 or (607) 657-2501, or sign up during regular pantry hours on Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Thursday from 2-4 p.m.

“That’s right, 530 years ago Columbus went on a trip and never made it to his intended destination. Today we call that flying Southwest Airlines.” — Jimmy Fallon

This is a response to the person who had questions about the Owego Farmers Market in last week’s column. I am one of the farmers that set up there. The 7 Counties Farmers Market that operates from June through October at 153 Main St. in Owego (Walgreens Parking Lot) is in danger of going away forever. Several long-time vendors have retired, leaving only three, two of which are nearing retirement age. Efforts to recruit new vendors have been unsuccessful due to the expense of doing this market. Each vendor is required to carry one million dollars in liability insurance, in addition to market fees that cover the operating costs of the market. These expenses can amount to between $500 and $600 per vendor. This is in addition to equipment and gas to get to the market. Other area markets either do not require all vendors to have insurance or the town covers it. The Owego market does not receive any outside support. If this market goes away, it will be greatly missed. The State provides low-income seniors and families with young children with coupons that can be used at the farmers market. For many of these people, this is the only market they are able to get to. Tioga County Rural Ministry also provides credit to some of their clients that they can use at the market. However, only two clients choose Candor when given the option of using the credit in Owego or Candor. Your donations will be used to cover vendor expenses so we can attract more vendors to the market. Please consider donating if you would like to see a Farmers Market remain in Owego. There is a GoFundMe Page, and jars on each table at the market for cash or check for donations. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-the-farmers-market-in-owego.

Thank you to the Historic Owego Marketplace for your generous monetary gift to the Family Reading Partnership of Owego Apalachin. It is through generous donations like this that we are able to continue with our mission of putting books in the hands of children in our community.

Most people think the fossils found by archeologists show animals gradually changing into other animals. This is a sham. Educational books only tell what the educators want you to believe. One thing they might not say is that a vast variety of multi-cellular animals appeared suddenly; in a period they call the “Cambrian Explosion.” There is no evidence any of them existed prior to that time. If you know the facts, you may be able to see through the lies.

Great news to share! The Apalachin Lions Club will be hosting the Food Bank of the Southern Tier for a food distribution for those in need on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The dates coming up are Oct. 26, Nov. 23, and Dec. 28. It will run from 10-11 a.m. each of those dates. Be sure to bring your own bags and boxes.

The Press & Sun-Bulletin’s lead story on Friday, Oct. 7, was about youth being concerned over climate change and that they feel the “older generations are leaving them a planet in crisis.” They are trying to “understand how the environment is changing.” The world population in 1950 was 2.5 billion; the world population in 2015 was 7. 3 billion. Seems pretty obvious to me what the issue is.

A HUGE and heartfelt thank you to everyone that put together such a wonderful Village of Owego Appreciation Night! And the fireworks were OUTSTANDING!

“Frankie Lasagna sounds like a name you get from the Olive Garden witness protection program.” — Jimmy Fallon on the name of the fan who missed the 61st home run ball from Aaron Judge on Wednesday night.

“You are also far less likely to waste food when you have nurtured it from a seed into a plant.” — Darina Allen