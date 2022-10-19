Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 30, 2022, property located at 241 Newman Rd., Town of Candor, from Linda Lamb to Ray Cornwell for $139,000.

On Oct. 3, 2022, property located at 8781 West Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Ryan Hand and Barbara Jordan-Hand to Miranda and Amanda Overbaugh for $170,000.

On Oct. 3, 2022, property located at 9518 West Creek Rd., Town of Richford, from BPSP Inc. to Poor Shots RE LLC for $120,000.

On Oct. 3, 2022, property located at 5 Fox St., Village of Owego, from Victoria Schroeder to Gage Wiles for $125,000.

On Oct. 3, 2022, property located at 1496 Lawrence Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Estate of William Kellogg to Gerald Clark Jr., Trustee, for $205,000.

On Oct. 3, 2022, property located at 50 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Sharon and James Haulenbeek III to Rebecca Deritis for $120,000.

On Oct. 3, 2022, property located at Glen Road, Town of Berkshire, from Savatore Gaccione to Katherine Maloy for $120,000.

On Oct. 3, 2022, property located at 27 Aurora St., Town of Richford, from Gabriel and Danielle Schuler to Harrison Allen and Katelyn Bajorek for $113,000.

On Oct. 3, 2022, property located at 172 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Mary Jane Cmelko-Stone As Trustee to Guy and Lisa Neuwirth for $204,000.

On Oct. 3, 2022, property located at 680 Washburn Rd., Town of Spencer, from Alan James to Kathleen Specchio for $142,000.

On Oct. 5, 2022, property located at 13 Dorothy Rd., Town of Owego, from Lisa Martin to Popy Akter for $190,000.