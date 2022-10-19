Candor Fall Festival; Held October 7-9 in Candor, New York

Candor Fall Festival tee shirts were available at the Block Party, held Oct. 7, and were available throughout the weekend at Side Hill Acres. Visit www.candornychamber.org to learn more. Provided photo.
Pictured are Alpacas that were brought to Side Hill Acres Goat Farm during Candor’s Fall Festival last weekend. The Alpacas, from Twilight Alpacas located at 665 Ithaca Rd. in Spencer, were alongside a variety of alpaca products. You can learn more about their farm at www.twilightalpacas.com or by calling (315) 730-5925. Provided photo. Photo credit: Irene Kulis.
Pictured are Alpaca products that were offered for sale during Candor’s Fall Festival last weekend, and set up at Side Hill Acres. Photo credit: Irene Kulis.
A sure sign that October has arrived, and a busy weekend for Iron Kettle Farm during Candor’s Fall Festival, held last weekend. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The 31st Annual Show for the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers, held at the Candor fire station during Candor’s Fall Festival last weekend. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Candor’s Quilt Show was set up at the Candor Emergency Squad building throughout the annual fall festival, held last weekend throughout Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
