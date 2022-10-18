Owego Elks Lodge collecting cash or food; will match donations

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039, for another year, is collecting cash or food donations for the Tioga County Rural Ministry, the Open Door Mission and the Catholic Charities Food Banks, and will make a matching donation of up to a total of $5,000.

Donations will be collected from Oct. 16-29 and can be mailed to the Owego Elks Lodge 1039, P.O. Box 6, Owego, N.Y. 13827 or dropped off at the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front St. in Owego on Wednesday and Friday, from 5-7 p.m., or at the Owego Elks Emporium on Sunday, Oct. 16 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Include your name and email if you would like a confirmation of your gift.

Last year when COVID restrictions were still impacting so many in the community, they were able to raise over $5,000 in cash and they hope to do the same (or even more) this year.