Editorial: October 29 is National Medication Take Back Day

Tioga County Advocacy, Support, and Prevention (ASAP) Coalition is inviting Tioga County residents to join them on Oct. 29 for National Medication Take Back Day, a day set aside to bring back unused or expired medications. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a drive up option at CASA-Trinity, located at 72 North Ave. in Owego.

Medication Take Back Day is a National event, with the purpose of establishing a safe collection site for all Tioga County residents. Driving up and dropping off your unused medications is an easy and safe way to dispose of your leftover medications. This event is an opportunity to keep our community safe and clean. Safe removal of unwanted medicine protects you and others, especially children and pets in your home, from accidental use. Children are especially vulnerable to poisoning in the home.

To participate in this event and show support in the community, we ask that you come to our location on the day of to drop off your medications. To stay up to date on our local events we also ask that you follow Tioga County ASAP on Facebook or @TiogaAsap on Instagram and Twitter.

For more information or any questions, email to gmerrill@casa-trinity.org.