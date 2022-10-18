Bonfire keeps the chill off during Village Appreciation Night; Fireworks cap off free annual event

Thanks to the generosity of the businesses, organizations, and the community, the Owego Police Department was host to the Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 7. Because of the support rolling in for this annual event, the organizers were able to create more activities for youth, increase the amount of giveaways, and welcomed three bands to include Stone Senate, from Nashville, on the Agricultural Stage at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.

“We started this event to thank our first responders,” said Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy, organizer of the event, adding, “Now we want to keep it going and get even more people involved; I think this year is a testament to the support we are receiving.”

Coming in as a major sponsor for the event, the Floyd Hooker Foundation granted funds to help pay for giveaways for youth, prizes, and the fireworks display. Cops4 A Cause came in with a large donation as well, helping to fund the free food that was offered to guests, and cooked by village officials.

Other sponsors included Tioga State Bank, Tioga Downs, Owego Fire Department members, Visions Federal Credit Union, Upstate Shredding, Price Chopper, and Greenlight Networks.

Wagner Lumber, Southern Tier Hardwoods, The Owego Pennysaver, Scott, Smith & Son, Tender Loving Care by Maureen’s, The Goat Boy, Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, Katie’s Kreations and Gifts, Dunkin Donuts, Riverow Bookshop, and Briezy Designs offered additional support to the event. Fritz Rudin volunteered his time to offer hay wagon rides, and Peter Gordon set up his popular cornhole course.

There was face painting for the kids, plenty of burgers and hot dogs to go around, and the popular Halloween Tent that offered games and prizes, as well as a goodie bag for children to take home.

Over 500 guests attended throughout the duration of the event, with a Ghost Ride drawing a handful of riders in the earlier part of the day. The group braved the cold to take a tour by some haunted places in Tioga County like the former Glenmary Inn in Owego, Edge of Thyme B&B in Candor, Owego’s Parkview, the Sayre Theatre, and Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, N.Y. Dollars raised benefited the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park and K-9 Maggie with the Owego Police Department.

An additional raffle of mowers donated by Greg Vymislicky, known locally as the lawn mower repair man, also benefited the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park and K-9 Maggie.

According to Vymislicky, who donated a Toro riding mower and a smaller push mower, he tries to do a raffle every year to benefit a non-profit, and he felt that Village Appreciation Night would be a good place to send the mowers to. Kathy Nichols-Newell won the push mower, and Janice and Tom Gradel of Owego were the winners of the riding mower.

Performing live music for guests from the agricultural stage was Ghosties on Third, Devon Lawton & The Inlaws, and Stone Senate, from Nashville, Tenn. Fireworks capped off the evening as the bonfire smoldered under the cool night sky.

To view photos and video from the event, you can Follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.