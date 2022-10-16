What’s Happening for the week of October 16, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” produce stand.

Grab & Go Crafts are available at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa., while supplies last. Stop in to pick up a story time craft bag or jack-o-lantern sun catcher kit for your child. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

OCTOBER 16

Fall Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Campville Fire Station #1, 6153 State Rte. 17C, Endicott.

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

“The Goods” in Concert, 6 p.m. in the sanctuary at the East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering to benefit the group will be collected.

OCTOBER 18

Berkshire Free Library’s 3rd Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group.

OCTOBER 19

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 pm., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are Welcome.

Join us to discuss Tui T. Sutherland’s Wings of Fire book series, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Decorate your own dragon egg, and have some popcorn, too!

OCTOBER 20

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Halloween Party at the Van Etten Library, 4-6 p.m. Join them for a night of Spooky Fun, wear a costume, join them for games, food, and much more! The library is location at 6 Gee St. in Van Etten.

Storytime, 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will live stream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

Tioga County Council of Government meeting, 7 p.m., Owego Village Hall, 22 Elm St., Owego. You can also attend virtually by visiting https://meet.goto.com/704581205.

Tioga County Board of Health meeting, 7:30 a.m., second floor Multi-Purpose Room of the Health & Human Services Building, 1062 Route 38, Owego. The public is welcome to attend.

OCTOBER 21

Spalding Memorial Library will be closed for a Staff Training Day. They will reopen on Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

OCTOBER 22

Rummage Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols, N.Y.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Tioga PACT presents Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m., Tioga County Health Department, 1062 St. Rte. 38, Owego. Free to the community. Candy, books, a fire truck and ambulance, crafts, food and more!

Fall Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Meadows Fire Company Hall, 836 Maple St., Little Meadows, Pa. Lunch, prepared by the Fire Company, will be available for purchase.

Ham Dinner, 4 p.m. until gone, St. John’s Episcopal Church of Speedsville, 1504 Route 76, Berkshire. Freewill donation.

OCTOBER 23

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Polish Dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. The dinner will feature Halupki, Pierogi, Kielbasa, Sauerkraut, Noodles, Cabbage, and Dessert. Takeout only. The cost is $13. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068.

OCTOBER 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 25

Stroke Support Group, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

OCTOBER 26

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Valley Chorus Christmas Concert rehearsals, Monday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Waverly High School Music Room. They welcome new members. The Christmas Concert will be Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. in the Waverly High School auditorium.

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required before Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Phone 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. This is a walk-up pantry, so bring a cart or bags to carry food.

OCTOBER 27

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 28

Owego Elks Community Halloween Party, 6-9 p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. This family event features music by DJ Rick Uhl. Smokey Legends BBQ will be at the lodge as well! Admission is free, and there will be free cider, donuts, and other fun treats and games. Enter your decorated / carved pumpkin for a chance to win prizes. Costumes are encouraged to add to the fun, but feel free to come as you are!

OCTOBER 29

Candor Coin Club Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Moose Club, Route 17C, Owego. Free admission. For a dealer’s table, call Dave at (607) 659-3949 or email to denicholsdavenichols@yahoo.com.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Trunks of Treats, Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 to 6 p.m., 4 Knight Rd, Vestal.

Tioga County Republican Committee Fall Clam Bake, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Tioga Golf Club, 2384 West River Rd., Nichols. The cost is $50 per person or $45 per member. RSVP by Oct. 25 to Tioga County Republican Committee, P.O. Box 541, Apalachin, email to tcrepchair@reagan.com or call (607) 768-0816.

OCTOBER 30

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 1

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. There will be a short business meeting after the meal. The program will be “Turkeys and other Game Birds” presented by Daniel Rhodes.

NOVEMBER 2

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

NOVEMBER 3

Congregate Dinner, Fellowship from 4 to 5 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 5

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

The South Creek Lions Club will be hosting the AMBA Blood Analysis Program, 6 to 10 a.m., Route 14, Gillett. Call 1-800-234-8888, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to reserve a spot. Your personal physician’s authorization is required to have the Blood Test. There will be no walk-in’s permitted without a reservation.

Union Endicott Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jennie F Snapp Middle School, 101 S. Loder Ave., Endicott.

Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Southside Fire Company, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under.

Community Harvest Dinner Dance, 6-9 p.m., Warren Center Community Building, 3 Schoolhouse Rd., Warren Center, Pa. Cost is $5 per person and a dish to pass. Bring your own beverage if you want something other than water.

NOVEMBER 6

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 9

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

NOVEMBER 10

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

NOVEMBER 12

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, Front Street, Owego.

NOVEMBER 13

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.