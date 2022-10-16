‘One drawing at a time’

Heading back up north from Tampa Bay, Fla., and just weeks after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in Florida, Illustrator Terry Mead will be traveling back to her hometown of Apalachin, N.Y., but this time for a different reason. Mead has her illustrations on display at Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, located at 171 Front St. in downtown Owego.

From drawing to display has been a journey for Mead, whose illustrative cartoons have been utilized in Florida, and in New York for the 2018 and 2019 Owego Strawberry Festivals. Her first logo was for the year themed “Strawberry Jamboree”, the second for “Strawberry Legends”, a year that saw band members that performed at the original Woodstock, and a year that the festival’s anniversary was being celebrated.

But where it all began, for Mead, was as a child, growing up and watching cartoons on Saturday mornings.

“My dad would ask me if I was getting my Saturday morning education,” said Mead, adding, “My answer would always be yes.”

When Mead looked back, she realized he was correct. Her influences growing up were the likes of Charles Schulz (Peanuts), Walt Disney (it all started with a mouse named Mickey), Jack Hamm (Cartooning the Head and Figure), and of course the Saturday morning cartoons of her youth.

Fast forward to 2019, and after working on several logos, Mead made a visit to Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar to meet with some of the Strawberry Festival organizers and to have a cup of coffee or two. That’s when she learned about the art on the walls within this quaint village coffeehouse.

“They signed me up,” said Mead of that visit, while recalling that her illustrations were scheduled a couple of years out.

“It seemed like a long time,” said Mead, “and then COVID hit and 2022 showed up.”

Mead looks forward to visiting Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar upon her arrival to town, and will be rotating her work as a couple of fun pieces have already sold.

Because several colorful characters are quite popular, Mead is also encouraging folks to contact her by phone or text to (813) 368-7833, or by email to tntmead@aol.com if interested in a particular piece. You can also check out her work on display at Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar; their hours are Monday and Wednesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and they are closed every Tuesday.

As for Mead, her motto is “Creating smiles, one drawing at a time.”