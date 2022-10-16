Pastor’s Thoughts; Remember

One of the columns in The Owego Pennysaver that I regularly read is “The Old Coot” by Merlin Lessler. All too often I find myself relating to the struggles he writes about in his life. More than once he has written about his memory, and I especially identify with that issue.

I will leave stories about the trials of a failing “rememberer” to Mr. Lessler, as he writes them very well. But I do want to talk about something very important about remembering that I have found across a much wider age range that can be defined by the word, “Old Coot.” I talk with people who identify as followers of Jesus representing multiple generations who struggle with remembering who they really are in Christ.

The Bible tells us that when a person chooses to turn from their rebellion against God and accept Jesus’ offer of forgiveness and real life, a fundamental change takes place. Ephesians 2:4-6 describes it this way, “But God, who is rich in mercy, because of his great love that he had for us, made us alive with Christ even though we were dead in trespasses. You are saved by grace! He also raised us up with him and seated us with him in the heavens in Christ Jesus.”

I was once spiritually dead because of my sin, but because of His great love, God made me spiritually alive with Christ. AND because I’m in Jesus, He has made me His son.

That’s a big deal! The Bible describes it further in Romans 8:14-17, “For all those led by God’s Spirit are God’s sons. For you did not receive a spirit of slavery to fall back into fear. Instead, you received the Spirit of adoption, by whom we cry out, “Abba, Father!” The Spirit himself testifies together with our spirit that we are God’s children, and if children, also heirs – heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ – if indeed we suffer with him so that we may also be glorified with him.

There is no need for a follower of Jesus to fear, our Father is in control. This is important to remember. But I know from my own experience, it can be easy to forget. Circumstances challenge us to fear. We live in a world where it seems that there is never a time when one nation isn’t at war with another nation. And that can easily spill over to our nation, especially if they threaten to use nuclear weapons. That’s scary.

And it’s not just somewhere on another continent. Right here in our beloved United States, one group hates another group, which hates them in return because they don’t agree with each other on everything. The news is filled with vitriolic rhetoric, violent riots, and vicious attacks. That is also frightening.

But it’s not just in our nation either. Our friends and family relationships are often situations of stress and angst. All these things and more make us realize the one thing that is the leading cause of fear; I am not in control.

But do you remember what you read earlier? Even when you are not in control, as a Jesus followe, you’re the child of the One who is. James Bryan Smith put it this way in his book, The Good and Beautiful Life, “I am a child of God, one in whom Christ dwells and I am living in the unshakable Kingdom of God. Inside the Kingdom of God, I am in no danger.”

I have that quote hanging on my door to help me remember because when I am weighed down with fear and despair it is because I have forgotten that important truth. I am not in control, but the One who IS in control watches over me as a father watches over his son.

So, exercise your “rememberer”. Be intentional to base your reactions to scary situations on what you know to be true. Jesus followers have no reason to fall into fear because our Father, who is rich in mercy and loves us very much, is in complete control.