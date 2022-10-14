Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk on October 16 recognizes Eudora Shuler

Eudora Shuler is an inspiration to others who walk in the Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk. Born in 1923, Eudora grew up on Willow Avenue in Ithaca and loved her neighborhood.

She recalls, “Our neighbors were friendly, and we helped each other out and we lived near Cascadilla Creek, some wonderful parks, and Cayuga Lake. I grew to love walking from a very young age.”

Besides her husband Fred, her other love (besides walking) was being a nurse. She always wanted to be a nurse, even in kindergarten. After graduating from Ithaca High School, she headed to Rochester for Highland Hospital’s School of Nursing in August of 1942. It was obvious that she cared for others, with the profession that she chose.

Growing up she’d lived through the Great Depression from 1929 to 1941 and World War II from 1939 to 1945. Since she attended nursing school during WWII, the hospital depended on the students for staffing their wards as so many doctors and nurses were overseas.

As a nurse she experienced many different jobs. She was a camp nurse (where she met her future husband), school nurse, doctor’s office nurse, hospital nurse, private duty nurse, and public health nurse. After retirement she tried her hand at teaching home health aides and working flu clinics for the health department.

Eudora started participating in the Crop Walks when the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego got involved in them. She says she really doesn’t know how long that’s been, but she’s really enjoyed participating each year.

She stated, “God gave me a strong pair of legs and they have certainly carried me through my 99 years of life.”

Eudora will be walking with her daughter-in-law, Margaret Shuler, for the 2022 CROP Hunger Walk. They plan on walking the one-mile walk route together. The full route is close to three miles.

Join Eudora on Saturday, Oct. 16. The Walk will begin at the Owego United Methodist Church with registration from 1:30 to 2 p.m. The walk is seeking donations from walkers, and after some words of welcome and purpose they will head out with the sound of the Purple Lightning Rhythmic Band. Well -marked routes show the path, and you can have fun with a scavenger hunt along the path. The Walk will end at the Presbyterian Church in Owego with refreshments.