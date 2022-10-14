The Madrigal Choir offers ‘Brilliant Brass’

Brass, percussion, organ, and choir; let your ears imagine that combination. The Madrigal Choir of Binghamton has invited 10 members of the Binghamton Philharmonic to join them and organist Jean Henssler for their “Brilliant Brass” Masterpieces for Chorus and Brass concert at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church located at 44 Main St. in Binghamton.

Director Bruce Borton noted, “Trinity Church will be ringing with the brilliance of brass, percussion, organ and voices.” Experience this electrifying music first-hand.

Tickets for this concert can be purchased online at http://madrigalchoir.com and at the door. They are $20 for adults and $5 for students with ID. Details and additional information are also available on the website.