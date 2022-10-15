Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers ‘Planning for Incapacity: Protecting Assets from Long Term Care Expenses’ with Greg Catarella, Esq.

Are you or a loved one facing decisions regarding long term, out of home placement? Exploring options for long-term care is confusing and complicated. It is difficult to understand differences between levels of care, as well as whether Medicare, Medicaid, or other types of insurance will pay for them.

Tioga Opportunities. Inc. will welcome Greg Catarella, Esq. to present information on how you may be able to protect your assets from having to be spent on future nursing home needs. We’ll discuss the Medicaid eligibility rules, including the five-year look period, and how those rules may affect you in the future.

This program will be offered on Monday, Oct. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Waverly Historical Society, located at 437 Chemung St. in Waverly. Please call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat for this free presentation.