‘A Show of Support’ to open at TAC’s Gallery

A Show of Support: Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) 10th Annual Supporters’ Exhibition opened on Friday, Oct. 7, at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Featured in the exhibition are 43 artists of all ages and media. They include Kathye Arrington, Andrea Kelleher, Rebecca Austin, Sandra Kirker, Susan Camin, Suzanne M. Lachman, Carolyn Campbell, William Laughland, Donna Cheresnowski, Mary Mack, Zonia Clancy, James Malenda, Rachel Consolazio, Merri J. Markovitch, Jacob Darling, Mary McPherson, Luciana Jubilee Di Stefano, Alice Mischke, Joseph DeOrio, James Mullen, James Dunn, Rowan O’Donnell

Rebecca Dunn Penwell, Suzanne Poe, Lori Farist, Melissa Restuccia, Andrew Fitzsimmons, Cindy Ruggieri, Alfredo Gutierrez Rios, Marty Schneider, Richard Henry, Diana Talcott, Benjamin Hobbs, Camden Thole, Yvonne Robare Hobbs, Harlow Thole, Amy Hoi-Ngan Hsiao, Maxx Thole, Cynthia Huling Hummel, Carrie D. Tornatore, Michael Husted, Amelia Wilson, and Todd Wolfe.

The exhibit opened Friday, Oct. 7, ; after that, the exhibit will be open Oct. 8-19, Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

If you have questions, please contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com or (607) 687-0785.

The exhibit is supported by Black Cat Gallery; Cloud Croft Studios; Early Owego Antique Center; Edward Jones; Frank Longo Originals; Hygge Home; The Left Bank; Leonine Productions, LLC; Scott, Smith & Son, Inc.; Simple Form Pilates; Thomas, Collison & Meagher; The Wine Connection.