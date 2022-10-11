158 Spencer Rd. D.
Posted By: psadvert
October 11, 2022
Throughout the weekend of Oct. 7-9, and during Candor’s annual Fall Festival, a Scarecrow Contest was held in conjunction with the fall activities taking place. We received photos of the entries, as well as some extra photos thrown in of clever creations that weren’t entered in the contest.
The photos were provided, and we will post the winners once we receive them. We will also be posting photos from Candor’s Fall Festival, so stop in back! You will also be able to find festival photos in next weekend’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.
1506 Ithaca Road, Willseyville.
11 Kinney St. C.
11-13 Kinney St. B.
11-13 Kinney St. A.
11-13 Kinney St. D.
12 Mill St. A.
13 Kinney St. F.
12 Mill St. B.
25 Foundry St. A.
26 McCarty St.
27 Main St.
44 Bambi Lane.
54 McCarty St.
150 Owego St.
110 Main St.
158 Spencer Rd. B.
158 Spencer Rd. C.
158 Spencer Rd. E.
Bostwick’s A.
158 Spencer Rd.
254 Honeypot Rd.
320 Brink Rd.
1314 Owego Rd.
Ayres Country Store at Bostwick’s.
Bostwick’s.
Bostwick’s.
Bostwick’s.
Bostwick’s.
Bostwick’s.
Bostwick’s.
Candor Free Library, Bank St.
Candor Town Hall.
Day of the Dead, 20 Foundry St.
Bostwick’s.
Bostwick’s.
Bostwick’s.
1314 Owego Rd.
Bostwick’s.
Tioga State Bank on Main Street.
Be the first to comment on "Scarecrows of Candor"