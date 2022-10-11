Scarecrows of Candor

Scarecrows of Candor158 Spencer Rd. D.

Posted By: psadvert October 11, 2022

Throughout the weekend of Oct. 7-9, and during Candor’s annual Fall Festival, a Scarecrow Contest was held in conjunction with the fall activities taking place. We received photos of the entries, as well as some extra photos thrown in of clever creations that weren’t entered in the contest. 

The photos were provided, and we will post the winners once we receive them. We will also be posting photos from Candor’s Fall Festival, so stop in back! You will also be able to find festival photos in next weekend’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.

Scarecrows of Candor

1506 Ithaca Road, Willseyville.

Scarecrows of Candor

11 Kinney St. C.

Scarecrows of Candor

11-13 Kinney St. B.

Scarecrows of Candor

11-13 Kinney St. A.

Scarecrows of Candor

11-13 Kinney St. D.

Scarecrows of Candor

12 Mill St. A.

Scarecrows of Candor

13 Kinney St. F.

Scarecrows of Candor

12 Mill St. B.

Scarecrows of Candor

Scarecrows of Candor

25 Foundry St. A.

Scarecrows of Candor

26 McCarty St.

Scarecrows of Candor

27 Main St.

Scarecrows of Candor

44 Bambi Lane.

Scarecrows of Candor

54 McCarty St.

Scarecrows of Candor

150 Owego St.

Scarecrows of Candor

110 Main St.

Scarecrows of Candor

158 Spencer Rd. B.

Scarecrows of Candor

158 Spencer Rd. C.

Scarecrows of Candor

158 Spencer Rd. E.

Scarecrows of Candor

Bostwick’s A.

Scarecrows of Candor

158 Spencer Rd.

Scarecrows of Candor

254 Honeypot Rd.

Scarecrows of Candor

320 Brink Rd.

Scarecrows of Candor

1314 Owego Rd.

Scarecrows of Candor

Ayres Country Store at Bostwick’s.

Scarecrows of Candor

Bostwick’s.

Scarecrows of Candor

Bostwick’s.

Scarecrows of Candor

Bostwick’s.

Scarecrows of Candor

Bostwick’s.

Scarecrows of Candor

Bostwick’s.

Scarecrows of Candor

Bostwick’s.

Scarecrows of Candor

Candor Free Library, Bank St.

Scarecrows of Candor

Candor Town Hall.

Scarecrows of Candor

Day of the Dead, 20 Foundry St.

Scarecrows of Candor

Bostwick’s.

Scarecrows of Candor

Bostwick’s.

Scarecrows of Candor

Bostwick’s.

Scarecrows of Candor

Scarecrows of Candor

1314 Owego Rd.

Scarecrows of Candor

Bostwick’s.

Scarecrows of Candor

Tioga State Bank on Main Street.

*