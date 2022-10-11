Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers ‘Dementia Conversations’ presentation 

When someone shows signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable.

Tioga Opportunities Inc. is pleased to host “Dementia Conversations”, an educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. This program offers tips on how to have honest and caring conversations to address some of the most common issues.

Topics covered will include going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans.

The presentation will be held at the following locations and times: Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego; on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Waverly Historical Society, located at 437 Chemung St., Waverly; and on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 3:30 p.m. at Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 75 North Main St., Spencer.

This presentation is free to the community, but reservations are appreciated. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.